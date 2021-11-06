HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. HP reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in HP by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in HP by 89.3% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,782 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in HP by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 552,599 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in HP by 18.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 13,046 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.95. 8,504,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. HP has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

