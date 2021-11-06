Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.94 ($69.34).

BOSS opened at €54.44 ($64.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -1,432.63. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €19.77 ($23.26) and a twelve month high of €54.92 ($64.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is €48.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

