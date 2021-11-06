HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.82 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. HUNT has a total market cap of $89.95 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00051500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00250739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.