Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,960,565 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,132 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $56,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 311,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 57,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4,764.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 34,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 304,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 20,824 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $334,225.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

