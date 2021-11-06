Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $29,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $194.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $151.50 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.34%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

