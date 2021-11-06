HyperAlloy Price Tops $0.0242 on Major Exchanges (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. One HyperAlloy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperAlloy has a total market capitalization of $83,657.84 and approximately $45.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00082370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00078865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,574.31 or 0.99991164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.38 or 0.07186208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022417 BTC.

HyperAlloy Coin Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

