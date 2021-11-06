iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$84.00 at CIBC

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$85.39.

Shares of IAG opened at C$74.31 on Thursday. iA Financial has a one year low of C$51.38 and a one year high of C$76.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$70.16. The stock has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

