IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IAMGOLD stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 105,461 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

