Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.68.

OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

