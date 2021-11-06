IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $9.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 529,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,294. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of -1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $68,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $315,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 53.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.