Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.300-$8.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.21 billion-$14.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.42 billion.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $234.07. 841,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,974. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.80.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

