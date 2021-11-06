Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Separately, Colliers Securities cut shares of Immersion from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a net margin of 53.02% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,450 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

