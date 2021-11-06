Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Immunic stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. Immunic has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Immunic were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMUX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

