Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will post sales of $60.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.34 million to $61.89 million. Independence Realty Trust reported sales of $54.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $232.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $230.31 million to $235.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $251.78 million, with estimates ranging from $245.13 million to $259.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after purchasing an additional 107,296 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 56,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,375. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $24.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.52%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Earnings History and Estimates for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

