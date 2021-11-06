Indexed Finance 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,526.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $5,526.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

