Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.90. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 187.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

