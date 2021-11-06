Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.63

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 123538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infobird stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

