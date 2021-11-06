Information Services Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Information Services Group has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Information Services Group to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

NASDAQ:III opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $434.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Information Services Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.