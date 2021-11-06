Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.25.

INGR opened at $98.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

