Ink (INK) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $510,494.03 and $10,477.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ink

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

