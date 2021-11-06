Ink Protocol (XNK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,624.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $441,287.40 and approximately $4,624.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

