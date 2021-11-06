Innovate (NYSE:VATE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovate had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.
Shares of VATE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 657,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.07. Innovate has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.75.
