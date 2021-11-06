Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Issues Earnings Results

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%.

IIPR stock traded up $6.74 on Friday, reaching $274.42. 197,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,285. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.95 and a 200-day moving average of $214.23. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $144.41 and a twelve month high of $275.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $41,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.