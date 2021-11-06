Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.18. 2,811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000.

