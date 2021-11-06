Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 67.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BMAY opened at $32.76 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

