Insider Buying: Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Purchases $10,600.00 in Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Neil E. Cox acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu Co. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 65.99% and a negative return on equity of 102.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 45,841 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.