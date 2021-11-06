Insider Buying: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Acquires $14,705.12 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Tamara Peterman purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.72 per share, with a total value of $14,705.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

