Insider Buying: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Acquires $14,705.12 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Tamara Peterman purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.72 per share, with a total value of $14,705.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.53.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 47.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.
UMB Financial Company Profile
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
