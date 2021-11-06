Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Sells $17,698,500.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.66. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $168.74.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Affirm by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $175,374,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

