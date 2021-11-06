Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells $1,407,597.18 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,407,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALHC stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $161,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.