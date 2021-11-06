Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Sells $2,164,859.20 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.44) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after buying an additional 637,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

