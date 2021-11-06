Insider Selling: ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Insider Sells 3,988 Shares of Stock

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($32.39), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($129,164.52).

Mathew Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ASOS alerts:

On Friday, October 15th, Mathew Dunn bought 4,167 shares of ASOS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($31.19) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($129,953.34).

ASC opened at GBX 2,591 ($33.85) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,029.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,086.46. The company has a market capitalization of £2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.65. ASOS Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASC shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.