Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP Sells $4,248,340.00 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total value of $4,248,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chevron stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after purchasing an additional 537,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

