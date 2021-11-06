Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Sells $21,000.00 in Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) VP Christopher Bohrson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Bohrson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $35,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $31,900.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of Cohu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $35.93 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cohu by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cohu by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

