Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 1,452 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ECL stock opened at $230.68 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.71 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.07 and a 200-day moving average of $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.
ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
