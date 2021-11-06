Insider Selling: Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 1,452 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $230.68 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.71 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.07 and a 200-day moving average of $218.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

