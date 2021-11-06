Insider Selling: fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 3.08.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.