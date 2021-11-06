Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $1,847,080.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Insmed by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 3.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Insmed by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

