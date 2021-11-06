Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Insider Sells $1,847,080.00 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:INSM opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.17.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
