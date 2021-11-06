Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $858,013.20 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $858,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.06 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

