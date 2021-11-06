Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 41,108 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 41,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $658,550.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 64,500 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,910.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,339 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $725,205.35.

NYSE PARR opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $968.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.53. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $106,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter worth $152,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

