Insider Selling: Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Sells $402,341.31 in Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SCHN stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 12.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth about $8,823,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,625,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 96,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

