Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Sells $13,659,666.56 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total transaction of $13,659,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher William Degnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $11,599,060.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.55, for a total transaction of $11,600,977.20.

On Thursday, August 26th, Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.23, for a total transaction of $3,875,582.63.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $364.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.33 and its 200-day moving average is $274.45. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 59.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $436,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Granger Management LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 20.2% in the third quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

