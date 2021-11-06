Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $30.00. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 116.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 24,697 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 233,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

