Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Sells $553,343.48 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,198 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $553,343.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Thursday, August 5th, Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $801,071.12.

NYSE TWTR opened at $53.15 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of -221.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.37.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.