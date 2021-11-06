Insider Selling: Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Sells 17,659 Shares of Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 17,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $282,897.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.71 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.14.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

