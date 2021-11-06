Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.83.

INSP stock opened at $276.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.91 and a 200-day moving average of $212.67. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 167,135 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 455,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,946,000 after purchasing an additional 131,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

