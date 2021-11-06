Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $138.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.90.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,200 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total value of $11,507,884.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.65. The company had a trading volume of 194,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,121. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.93. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

