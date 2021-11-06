Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0719 on Major Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $60,770.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00084037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00081336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00099884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,077.39 or 1.03322309 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.36 or 0.07287287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022192 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

