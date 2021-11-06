Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.25 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.92. 36,816,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,493,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.