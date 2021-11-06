Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at HC Wainwright

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $171.00 to $182.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.28.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.48. 547,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,772. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average of $121.85. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,372,706. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

