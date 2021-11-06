Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 18.96%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INS opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Intelligent Systems has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intelligent Systems by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 713.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

