Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IFP. TD Securities reissued an outperform rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Interfor stock opened at C$29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$16.05 and a 1-year high of C$38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.78.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$6.27 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 5.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,604,935.70. Also, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,583.74.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

